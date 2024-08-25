Delhi: Pistol seized from 10-year-old boy's school bag

In a shocking incident, a pistol was ceased from the bag of a 10-year old by school administration, who later reported it to the Delhi police. The pistol is now in the process of being decommissioned. In a shocking incident, a pistol was ceased from the bag of a 10-year old by school administration, who later reported it to the Delhi police (HT File)

The pistol belonged to the child's father, who passed away a few months ago. The police are currently focusing on delicensing the pistol and further investigation is ongoing.

In May this year, in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, another 10-year-old had accidentally shot his 16-year-old sister and killed her, after playing with a hand made pistol he found in the house.

Another such incident occurred in the same month in Lucknow, where a minor in 12th grade, locked himself in his room and threatened to kill himself with a pistol and was rescued after a 12 hour operation by the police.

The boy had taken such an extreme measure as he was not interested in studying but faced pressure from his parents.

The access to guns for smaller children has led to very serious consequences. In July, a five-year-old in Bihar carried a gun to school and shot a 10-year-old.

The Superintendent of police in the area had urged parents and school staff to keep regular watch on what children keep in their bags.

Many such incidents have taken place over the last few years. In Chattisgarh, a young boy was caught bringing his gun to school and his father and uncle were then arrested for illegal procurement of firearms. His father and uncle were also injured by the gun, raising serious issues about gun safety in India.