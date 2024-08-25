Sexual violence: CCPCR starts sensitisation sessions at Chandigarh schools

As a result of an incident of sexual abuse with a minor schoolgirl, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has started sensitisation sessions for both non-teaching and teaching staff in all city-based schools. The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights started the sensitisation sessions after Zirakpur police on Wednesday arrested a bus driver of a prominent private school in city for repeatedly raping a Class 12 student at the school. (iStock)

Zirakpur police on Wednesday had arrested a bus driver of a prominent private school in Chandigarh for repeatedly raping a 17-year-old student of Class 12. Blackmailing her with her morphed pictures, the accused, identified as Mohammad Razaq, 26, of Manimajra, raped her thrice between May and July, each time at her house, said police.

Shipra Bansal, CCPCR chairperson said, “As it is a matter of concern, and the commission has already sought action taken and status report of the incident from the concerned police station and school as well. We have given them two days time, further action will be taken after that, but the key is awareness and sensitisation.”

Further she added that as a preventive measure, the Commission has already started the sensitisation sessions for the non-teaching staff of all the schools of Chandigarh along with teaching staff on the relevant Legal Provisions/Acts to create a safety net for children.

The minor girl told the police that the accused, who was the driver of another bus in her school, said Razaq had been stalking her for several months and also approached her for friendship. After she turned him down, he morphed her pictures from a family function and threatened her with them.

Police arrested the accused on Wednesday and on Thursday produced him before a local court that sent him to two-day police custody. He was booked under Sections 137 (2) and 351 (3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under relevant sections of POCSO Act at the Majri police station.