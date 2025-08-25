Delhi Police adds criminal conspiracy charge against two accused in Rekha Gupta attack case

Days after the attack on Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Police on Monday slapped charges under criminal conspiracy against the two accused. The Delhi Police have slapped criminal conspiracy charges against both the accused.(PTI)

The police had booked Rajeshbhai Khimji and Tahseen Syed for assault and related sections. While Rajeshbhai was arrested immediately after the attack, Tahseen was arrested on Sunday.

Tahseen, an autorickshaw driver from Gujarat's Rajkot, is a friend of Rajeshbhai and allegedly sent him money after the attack, according to Delhi Police.

Rajeshbhai had allegedly sent a video of Rekha Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence to Syed, while the latter sent him ₹2,000 and was in contact with him before the attack on CM Rekha Gupta on on Wednesday.

Police said that while the two were already booked under assault and related sections, charges under Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been added to the case.