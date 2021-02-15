Delhi police arrest 3 for duping CM Kejriwal's daughter in e-commerce fraud
Three people are arrested by Delhi Police for duping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, a source told ANI on Sunday.
"Three accused named Sajid, Kapil, and Manvendra have been arrested for duping Arvind Kejriwal's daughter. One main accused is absconding who used to make fake accounts on e-commerce sites," said the source.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was duped of ₹34,000 on February 7 while she was selling a second-hand sofa online.
According to the Delhi police's earlier statement, a case of cheating was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.
"The person, who posted himself as a customer, asked her to scan a bar code after sending a small amount on her account. And when she scanned the bar code, the money debited from her account in two installments--first ₹20,000 and then ₹14,000," police had said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath to launch 'Abhyudaya' scheme today: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog reported from Punjab; rainfall likely in Uttarakhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: SKM concerned as discussions with Centre delayed
- Mahapanchayats to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, farm leaders to travel across India to garner support
Six-hour bandh in Odisha today, educational institutes closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi police arrest 3 for duping CM Kejriwal's daughter in e-commerce fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pangong Tso disengagement accord reduces military friction at Naku La
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FASTag becomes mandatory from Feb 15 midnight: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Support pours in for Disha Ravi across quarters after arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Budget Session’s first half records near-zero Covid cases, House hopes better
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM dedicates ₹6k-cr Kochi petrochemical complex to country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Small convoys, new SOPs: How Pulwama changed CRPF tactic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops announce ₹1 lakh reward for info on Sidhana in R-Day probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travel racket busted: Cops nab 59 for forging visas, passports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New satellite to carry Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi’s photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
22-yr-old activist, Disha Ravi, held for ‘protest toolkit’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox