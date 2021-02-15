Three people are arrested by Delhi Police for duping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, a source told ANI on Sunday.

"Three accused named Sajid, Kapil, and Manvendra have been arrested for duping Arvind Kejriwal's daughter. One main accused is absconding who used to make fake accounts on e-commerce sites," said the source.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was duped of ₹34,000 on February 7 while she was selling a second-hand sofa online.

According to the Delhi police's earlier statement, a case of cheating was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

"The person, who posted himself as a customer, asked her to scan a bar code after sending a small amount on her account. And when she scanned the bar code, the money debited from her account in two installments--first ₹20,000 and then ₹14,000," police had said.