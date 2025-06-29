Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
Delhi Police arrest two for attacking US nationals at knifepoint

PTI |
Jun 29, 2025 04:23 PM IST

The incident occurred on June 26 in southeast Delhi’s Aastha Kunj park while an American national and his female friend were out walking.

Two men who allegedly robbed and attacked two US nationals at knifepoint in a park here were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police early on Sunday, an official said.

The accused had snatched the woman's mobile phone and during the scuffle.(Pixabay/representational)
According to police, the incident had taken place on June 26 in southeast Delhi's Aastha Kunj area when the the American national and his female friend were walking in a park.

The accused had snatched the woman's mobile phone and during the scuffle one of them was also injured, they added.

Based on a tip-off, the accused were intercepted and when police tried to nab them, they opened fire.

In retaliatory firing by the police team the accused -- Akshay and Jatin -- were injured, they added.

Further details of the incident will be shared in a press conference.

