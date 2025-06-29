Delhi Police arrest two for attacking US nationals at knifepoint

Two men who allegedly robbed and attacked two US nationals at knifepoint in a park here were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police early on Sunday, an official said. The accused had snatched the woman's mobile phone and during the scuffle.(Pixabay/representational)

According to police, the incident had taken place on June 26 in southeast Delhi's Aastha Kunj area when the the American national and his female friend were walking in a park.

The accused had snatched the woman's mobile phone and during the scuffle one of them was also injured, they added.

Based on a tip-off, the accused were intercepted and when police tried to nab them, they opened fire.

In retaliatory firing by the police team the accused -- Akshay and Jatin -- were injured, they added.

Further details of the incident will be shared in a press conference.