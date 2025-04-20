Menu Explore
Woman dies by suicide in southeast Delhi, leaves note in mobile phone

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2025 05:40 AM IST

Originally from Manipur, the woman had been living at the residence since October last year with another woman

A 20-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the roof of her rented accommodation in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said they will conduct an autopsy of the body. (Representational image)
Police said they will conduct an autopsy of the body. (Representational image)

A suicide note recovered from her mobile phone suggested that she was undergoing mental stress, police officers said.

Originally from Manipur, the woman had been living at the residence since October last year with another woman, police said. She used to work at a Noida-based BPO firm.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh. Said that a PCR call was received at Sunlight Colony police station at 6.22am, reporting an unidentified body at a place in Maharani Park.

“The deceased was a native of Bishnupur, Manipur. She had been residing in the Kilokari area of South Delhi since October last year. She shared a rented accommodation on the third floor of the building house with anothet woman. Both women were employed at a BPO firm in Noida. CCTV footage recovered from the rooftop of the building also revealed that the deceased was walking alone before jumping off, indicating a case of suicide. The footage has been secured by the police for further examination,” he said.

An inspection of the premises led to the recovery of a suicide note from the deceased’s mobile phone.

“In the note, she expressed feelings of failure and a lack of purpose, hinting at prolonged mental distress. We have informed her family, who are expected to arrive in Delhi shortly. The body has been preserved at the AIIMS Mortuary, and a postmortem examination will be conducted in the presence of family members,” added the DCP.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
