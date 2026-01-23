Delhi police arrest women for using forged foreign embassy number plate

The Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Delhi police's Crime Branch has arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly using a forged foreign embassy number plate on a Toyota Innova car and visiting multiple embassies and high-security areas of New Delhi ahead of Republic Day. The woman was arrested in Vasant Vihar on January 15. (@CrimeBranchDP/X)

The woman was arrested in Vasant Vihar on January 15, officials said on Friday, January 23.

According to the police, the woman prepared fake plates after failing to re-register a vehicle bought from an embassy. Police claimed that she did this to avoid police checks and gain unchecked access to diplomatic zones.

In an X post, Delhi police's Crime Branch informed that the woman was visiting embassies and high-security areas of New Delhi using forged CD number plates. Police called it a “crucial” arrest from the perspective of national security ahead of Republic Day.

This operation was led by Inspector Daleep Kumar, under ACP Pankaj Arora, and DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav supervised the overall operation.

DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav told PTI that the woman initially claimed to be a representative of a foreign embassy. However, she was not able name the mission or to produce any valid documents. She also did not have any documents for the ownership of the vehicle.

The woman was taken to the Crime Branch office in Sunlight Colony for questioning, the report said.

During the interrogation, the woman revealed that she had purchased the SUV from a foreign embassy back in November 2024, but failed to get it registered in her name.

The 45-year-old is a resident of Guwahati and claims to have been serving as an all-India secretary of a political party for the past four years, the report said, citing DCP Yadav.

She told the police that she has worked as a sports guide and is currently involved in consultancy work for African students seeking admission.

Delhi police seized the vehicle along with 2 sets of forged plates and a mobile phone.

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Delhi Police has intensified security and inspection across the city. Robust security has been deployed involving Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, news agency PTI reported.