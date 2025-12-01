Delhi police bust cricket betting racket in Vikaspuri, two arrested

After receiving specific and credible information, a cricket betting racket was busted in Vikaspuri by Special Staff West, Delhi. Delhi police dismantled a cricket betting racket in Vikaspuri, arresting two individuals and seizing valuable electronic evidence. (HT File)

The racket was busted on Saturday. Upon receiving credible information, a team of Special Staff West conducted discreet surveillance near Dussehra Ground, Vikaspuri, and, after completing all necessary legal formalities, conducted a raid at the said premises. The racket was alleged to be run on the second floor of Janta Flats, Budhela Village, Vikaspuri.

ALSO READ | Delhi AQI 'improves' to poor level, city shivers in 5.6 deg C amid clearer skies

Inside the flat, two individuals were found actively engaged in cricket betting on an Australian Women's Cricket League match through the 'Plus Project 2025' application on a laptop.

The individuals were found to be named Gaurav and Himanshu. The team apprehended both individuals. Two LEDs, six mobile phones, one laptop, and one recorder used to run the betting operations were also seized from the spot.

ALSO READ | Vasant Kunj residents protest construction of luxury towers on morphological ridge

In this regard, an FIR under Sections 3, 4, 9, and 55 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act has been registered at Vikaspuri police station. Further investigation is underway.

Similarly, in the month of April of the same year, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police had busted a cricket betting racket operating out of Paharganj, Delhi.

Six individuals had been arrested in connection with the case, and electronic devices and documents used in the betting operation were recovered.

The accused were found placing bets on the IPL T20 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, which was played on the evening of April 6.

ALSO READ | 52-year-old shot dead in ‘revenge attack’ in Delhi's Aya Nagar

Devices used in the illegal activity included one laptop, one tablet, and five mobile phones. Additionally, ten personal mobile phones belonging to the accused were seized along with notebooks used to record betting entries.

According to the Crime Branch, the syndicate was operating in offline mode, taking bets over phone calls. Using an app called Betting Assistant, i-book and physical notepads, the accused collected and managed betting data. The players (bettors) would place predictions over calls, with rates (bhaav) determined live during matches.