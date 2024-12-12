New Delhi, The Delhi Police collected documents of 32 people here on Thursday, the second day of its verification drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the national capital, an official said. Delhi Police collect documents of 32 people under its drive against illegal Bangladeshis

These people reside in the Seemapuri area of east Delhi, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Gautam said, "In a decisive step to curb the rising number of illegal Bangladeshi intruders in the capital, Delhi Police conducted a comprehensive operation in the E-44 Jhuggis of New Seemapuri on Thursday."

During the operation, the documents of 32 individuals were collected for further verification, he said, adding the locals were warned against using fake identity cards and were assured that this drive was strictly focused on identifying unauthorised intruders.

Authorities emphasised that strict action will be taken against those found residing here illegally.

"This operation marks a major stride in ensuring the security and order of the city, with more such initiatives planned in the coming weeks," the DCP said in a statement.

Teams from the different police stations are visiting slums and Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar to check voter IDs and Aadhaar cards to identify suspected Bangladeshi immigrants, an officer said.

The Delhi LG Secretariat directed the chief secretary and police chief on Tuesday to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the city.

"Under our door-to-door verification, teams are collecting data like Aadhaar card number, and voter ID card numbers of the suspected people. After data collection, a record will be maintained which will be sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for proper verification," a senior police officer said.

The officer also said that besides sending data to FRRO, police will also personally verify the genuineness of the Aadhaar cards.

Some of the residents were identified as suspects and there are possibilities of sending them to the detention centre after the legal process is completed, police said.

Another senior police officer said teams visiting the areas are also recording the entire conversation.

"Besides checking their identifications, we are also checking if anyone is involved in criminal activities by checking police records," the officer said.

Delhi has 15 police districts and the direction to conduct the drive for two months was issued to all the district heads, the officer said.

The move comes after a delegation of clerics and Muslim leaders from Hazrat Nizamuddin met LG VK Saxena on Saturday and expressed concern over the treatment of minority communities in Bangladesh and urged stringent action against infiltrators in the city.

The delegation highlighted that illegal immigrants should not be allowed to rent houses or secure employment and called for the immediate cancellation of government documents such as Aadhaar and voter IDs acquired fraudulently, the LG Office said in a note.

