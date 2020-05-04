Delhi Police constable opens fire after a quarrel, 3 injured

india

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:55 IST

A Delhi Police constable opened fire using his service revolver and left three men injured following a quarrel in North-East Delhi’s Meet Nagar on Monday night, police said.

The constable, Rajeev, who is posted at the Seelampur police station; has been caught with four other suspects, Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) said.

The officer said that the three injured men have been hospitalized with bullet wounds and it was too premature to say which one of them is likely to survive.

The DCP said that the quarrel between Rajeev’s family and another one in his neighbourhood began around 8.30 pm on Monday.

It was during that fight that Rajeev allegedly opened fire at the three others. Some people on Rajeev’s side too have been hurt, but there is no clarity on that.

The trigger for the quarrel too remains unclear.