Delhi Police cop who shot wife dead kills self using same service pistol

The Delhi Police constable, who allegedly shot dead his wife with his service pistol on a road in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri early Monday, was found dead with a gunshot wound near a luxury hotel in Mayur Vihar on Tuesday evening, bringing a nearly 40-hour manhunt for him to an end, senior police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajeev Kumar confirmed that the constable, who had been wanted in connection with his wife’s murder, was found dead. (Hindustan Times)

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Police said the constable, 32, allegedly died by suicide using the same service pistol with which he is suspected to have killed his wife, also 32. His body was found at a parking lot around 6pm by a passerby.

The service pistol was found near his body. However, the scooter he was riding when he allegedly killed his wife and fled the scene was not found at the parking site, police said.

Constable found dead

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajeev Kumar confirmed that the constable, who had been wanted in connection with his wife’s murder, was found dead.

“A beat officer and other personnel were patrolling parks and streets when they were alerted about a person lying motionless in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his right temple. The personnel reached the spot and found him dead. They identified him and immediately alerted senior officers,” Kumar said.

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{{^usCountry}} Prima facie, Kumar said, it appeared that the constable had shot himself 10 to 15 minutes before his body was discovered. The exact time of death will be ascertained through an autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prima facie, Kumar said, it appeared that the constable had shot himself 10 to 15 minutes before his body was discovered. The exact time of death will be ascertained through an autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have initiated inquest proceedings and informed his relatives. We are now trying to ascertain where he went and stayed after killing his wife in the early hours of Monday. CCTV footage is being scanned to establish his trail,” Kumar said.

Police investigation

Suspecting that he may have fled Delhi and could be hiding in Uttar Pradesh, police had sent teams to Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Hapur to look for him.

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The process to issue a look-out circular (LoC) had also been initiated, a police officer said.

Family reacts

The wife’s brother, Nitin, said police informed him about his death on Tuesday evening. “Now that my sister’s killer has killed himself, we have got justice for her. We don’t want to pursue her murder case further,” he said.