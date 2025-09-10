Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS detain several people ‘linked’ to terror organisations

A special cell of the Delhi Police, along with Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), detained an unspecified number of people on Wednesday morning for their alleged links to some terrorist organisations, a senior officer said. Delhi Police and Jharkhand ATS detained several people linked to terror organisations during a joint raid(Hindustan Times File)

The joint raid is underway at several places in Jharkhand, including a hostel under the Lower Bazar Police Station limits in Ranchi, he said.

"The joint operation of Delhi and Jharkhand police is being conducted at several places, including a hostel in Ranchi. Some people linked to terrorist organisations have been detained, and interrogation is going on," Jharkhand Police IG (Operations) and spokesperson Michael Raj S told PTI.

The details of the raids would be revealed by the afternoon, he said.