Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS detain several people ‘linked’ to terror organisations

PTI |
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 10:51 am IST

The joint raid is underway at several places in Jharkhand, including a hostel under the Lower Bazar Police Station limits in Ranchi, he said.

A special cell of the Delhi Police, along with Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), detained an unspecified number of people on Wednesday morning for their alleged links to some terrorist organisations, a senior officer said.

Delhi Police and Jharkhand ATS detained several people linked to terror organisations during a joint raid(Hindustan Times File)
Delhi Police and Jharkhand ATS detained several people linked to terror organisations during a joint raid(Hindustan Times File)

The joint raid is underway at several places in Jharkhand, including a hostel under the Lower Bazar Police Station limits in Ranchi, he said.

"The joint operation of Delhi and Jharkhand police is being conducted at several places, including a hostel in Ranchi. Some people linked to terrorist organisations have been detained, and interrogation is going on," Jharkhand Police IG (Operations) and spokesperson Michael Raj S told PTI.

The details of the raids would be revealed by the afternoon, he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS detain several people ‘linked’ to terror organisations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On