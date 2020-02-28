e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Delhi Police meet imams, maulavis from northeast Delhi, assure them of safety

Delhi Police meet imams, maulavis from northeast Delhi, assure them of safety

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who was asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure early return of peace in the national capital, had visited various riot-hit areas on Wednesday and after that he had directed the police to ensure safety to everyone.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 18:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The exercise was carried by senior officials outside mosques in Kardampuri and Kabir Nagar. These areas witnessed pitched battle between two communities on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The exercise was carried by senior officials outside mosques in Kardampuri and Kabir Nagar. These areas witnessed pitched battle between two communities on Tuesday and Wednesday.(REUTERS)
         

The Delhi Police initiated an “outreach programme” on Friday as part of which its officials met imams and maulavis of various mosques in the riot-hit northeast Delhi, officials said here.

The exercise was carried by senior officials outside mosques in Kardampuri and Kabir Nagar. These areas witnessed pitched battle between two communities on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During the meeting, senior police officers were briefed about the recent riots.

The policemen posted in these areas briefed senior officials that people of these two areas, which witnessed large scale violence from Tuesday, have been generally peaceful and it was the “outsiders” from adjoining areas such as Seelampur and Jaffrabad who indulged in violence.

Senior police officials were asked to take stock of the situation, especially keeping in mind that it was a Friday and some miscreants may take advantage of large gatherings to engineer an unrest again, they said.

The senior officials assured that police will take every action against the miscreants and ensure safety of locals.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who was asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure early return of peace in the national capital, had visited various riot-hit areas on Wednesday and after that he had directed the police to ensure safety to everyone.

“I give you my word...,” was the reply of Doval on Wednesday to allay fears of people living in the area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also reviewed the law and order situation on Thursday night along with senior officers during which he was informed that no major incident took place on Wednesday in any affected police station of Delhi’s northeast district and that 514 suspects were either arrested or detained for questioning.

tags
top news
GDP growth rate at 4.7% in October-December quarter
GDP growth rate at 4.7% in October-December quarter
Amit Shah says opposition misleading, instigating people over CAA
Amit Shah says opposition misleading, instigating people over CAA
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
Taking out his iPad, PM Modi made on the spot trade presentation to Trump
Nokia bringing the XpressMusic back in a new feature phone
Nokia bringing the XpressMusic back in a new feature phone
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news