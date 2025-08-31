Delhi police nabs two Nandu-Venkat gang shooters after encounter

Two shooters of the Nandu-Venkat gang were arrested after a brief encounter with Delhi Police in Jaffarpur Kalan area here, an official said on Sunday. The accused were wanted in connection with a firing incident on August 28 in Chhawla area(Hindustan Times File)

The accused, identified as Naveen alias Bhanja (25), a resident of Rohtak, and Anmol Kohli (26) from Ambala, were wanted in connection with a firing incident on August 28 in Chhawla area, he said.

"During the exchange of fire, both sustained bullet injuries and were overpowered by the police. They were later shifted to a hospital," the officer said.

Police added that Naveen worked as a sharpshooter for the gang, while Anmol was involved in logistics and support.

The duo was carrying out the activities on the directions of gang leaders Kapil Nandu and Venkat Garg, police said.

Further investigation is underway.