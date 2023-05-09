Delhi Police replies as Pakistani actress wants to ‘complain’ against PM Modi after Imran Khan's arrest

The Delhi Police on Tuesday took an apparent dig at Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari who wanted to file a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Research and Analysis Wing or R&AW chief for allegedly “spreading chaos and terrorism in my country”. Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari.

Shinwari's tweet comes after Pakistan's anti-corruption agency arrested former prime minister Imran Khan at Islamabad high court on Tuesday, triggering clashes between Khan supporters and police that saw the death of at least one protester.

“Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police ? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice,” the Pakistani actress tweeted.

Responding to Shinwari's tweet, the Delhi Police tweeted, “We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!”

Pakistan's telecommunications watchdog said that mobile data services were being suspended on interior ministry orders, while Netblocks, a global internet monitor, said access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube had been restricted.

The clashes killed one of the protesters and injured 12 people, including six police officers in the southern city of Quetta, provincial home minister Ziaullah Langove said.

Khan's arrest comes a day after the powerful military rebuked him for repeatedly accusing a senior military officer of trying to engineer his assassination and the former armed forces chief of being behind his removal from power last year.

Authorities in three of Pakistan's four provinces imposed an emergency order banning all gatherings after Khan's supporters clashed with police, blocked major roads in a string of cities and stormed military buildings in Lahore and Rawalpindi, according to witnesses and videos shared by his party.

