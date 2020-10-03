Delhi police register case against protesters violating laws at Jantar Mantar

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 05:44 IST

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case against the persons who staged a protest demanding harsh punishment for the accused in the alleged Hathras gangrape case and some were demanding fair investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, violating NGT order, Supreme Court order, Section 144 of CrPC and other laws in view of Covid-19.

“Members of many political parties and different NGOs in different groups reached Jantar Mantar to stage a protest demanding harsh punishment for accused persons in Hathras Gangrape Case and some were demanding fair investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case,” the police said in a statement.

As the protestors have violated order under section 144 CrPC in force and other laws regarding Covid-19, a case under section 188 of IPC, 3 Epidemic Act and 51(b) Disaster Management Act has been registered at Parliament Street police station against the protestors, police said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went to Jantar Mantar to participate in the protest in wake of alleged Hathras gangrape incident along with Aam Aadmi party leader Atishi and other members.

Left parties, members of Bhim Army and student organisations staged a protest against the Hathras incident at Jantar Mantar.

Youth Congress members dressed as Mahatma Gandhi, organised a demonstration at Jantar Mantar Road to protest against the alleged Hathras gangrape.

The 19-year-old Hathras victim died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

The post-mortem report states that the victim suffered a fracture of “C6 cervical vertebra” and there was “extravasations of blood along the fracture line” and the underlying spinal cord was “contused with ascending oedema”. Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges.