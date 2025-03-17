New Delhi, The top brass of the Delhi Police held a meeting on Monday to discuss the progress of the force's efforts to combat organised crime and crack down on foreign-based gangsters operating in the national capital, police sources said. Delhi Police to intensify crack down on criminal networks

The meeting was chaired by the Special CPs and attended by Joint CPs, Additional CPs, and DCPs from all 15 districts and three units , who directed officials to reduce the crime graph in the national capital and held discussions on various topics, including foreign-based gangsters, law and order and narcotics.

The next such review meeting will take place on March 31.

"During the meeting, officers reviewed the work done in the last 15 days and set targets for the coming 15 days," said a source.

"All of these gangsters are foreign-based and are operating in the national capital through online means. We discussed how these gangsters are recruiting minors into their gangs with the help of their jailed associates. The Special Cell will keep a strict vigil on every single activity of the gangsters, including their social media profiles. Teams are already closely monitoring minors associated with gangsters who have committed crimes," said a senior police officer, who requested anonymity.

The officer further stated that a high-level meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah was organized last month, during which the Delhi Police prepared a comprehensive list of gangsters and ordered strict surveillance on them. The police have also compiled a list of emerging gangsters.

"Those who are assisting gangsters will also be on the police radar. Their activities will be monitored as well," he said.

The top brass also directed officials to increase night patrolling, foot patrolling, and patrolling in public places like railway stations and malls.

Another police officer stated that, as part of the new robust security measures, the Delhi Police will also work to dismantle national and international drug supply chains and combat mobile theft, with stolen phones being sold in countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

During the meeting with the Union Home Minister, the minister directed officials to arrest those responsible for drug supply in the national capital.

"Action must be taken using both top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approaches in narcotics cases, and such drug networks should be dismantled," he said.

The officer also mentioned that, in the last three months, the police have arrested more than a dozen people involved in mobile snatching gangs. These gangs would sell stolen mobile phones to middlemen, who then smuggled them into Bangladesh and Nepal’s gray market.

The meeting lasted 40 minutes, during which police also discussed breaking the chain of arms syndicates and suppliers. Ensuring the security of elders and children will also be a priority for the Delhi Police.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.