Delhi in pollution chokehold as visibility drops, AQI breaches ‘severe’ mark in places; flights hit: Key updates

With no respite from air pollution in sight, the national capital woke up to another day of dense fog, reduced visibility and an even more alarming air quality on Friday. The overall AQI in the city stood at 387 in the 'very poor' category but several parts saw readings crossing the 400-mark into the 'severe' category this morning. Some flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport this morning as dense fog and low visibility continued.(HT/Vipin Kumar)

Several airlines like Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet issued travel advisories for passengers warning that dense fog may hit flight schedules. The Delhi airport later confirmed that some flight ops were hit, assuring that officials were working to assist passengers.

Here are 10 most polluted areas in the city, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as of 8 am.

Area AQI Category Anand Vihar 437 Severe RK Puram 436 Severe Sirifort 432 Severe Dwarka sector 8 420 Severe Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range 418 Severe Okhla Phase-II 416 Severe Punjabi Bagh 412 Severe ITO 409 Severe Patparganj 408 Severe Wazirpur 404 Severe View All Prev Next

Visibility drops in Delhi today

Friday was another day of dense fog for the national capital early in the morning. Visuals from the city showed a thick fog engulfing the city as vehicles waded through the roads.

Similar visuals were seen at the Delhi airport too, where passengers were seen arriving amid a near-zero visibility.

Morning chill and fog engulf the Delhi airport as passengers arrive to board flights.(Hindustan Times/ Vipin Kumar)

Fliers urged to check flight schedule

Citing the weather department's dense fog warning in Delhi, several airlines like Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet warned of flight disruptions on Friday.

“Customers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for travel, as low visibility may lead to slower traffic on the roads,” a part of IndiGo's tweet read. The airline witnessed mass cancellations earlier this month, disrupting travel plans of thousands of passengers.

SpiceJet also issued a similar advisory for its passengers, asking them to keep a check on their flight status.

Air India also informed passengers about their ‘FogCare’ initiative, through which they can receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers, with the option to change their flights without any additional payment.

Visuals from the Delhi airport this morning showed that some flights had been cancelled.

Friday morning flight chart from Delhi airport(Hindustan Times/Vipin Kumar)

The Delhi airport also said that some flights have been disrupted as operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to low visibility. The development came a day after 27 flights were cancelled in Delhi due to low visibility and thick fog conditions.