Delhi pollution: GRAP 4 recommends 50% attendance in offices; odd-even for cars

The Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-4 of its stringent anti-pollution plan for Delhi on Sunday, as the city's air quality index (AQI) dipped further to reach the “severe plus” category. New Delhi, India - Nov. 17, 2024: Thick layer of smog amid rise in pollution levels at Kartavya Path, India Gate in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The Capital's AQI was 457 at 7 pm, well above the “more than 450” mark for the top “severe plus” category, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

“An 8-point action plan action plan as per Stage-IV of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect from 8 am of November 18 in the entire NCR. The action plan includes steps to be implemented by different agencies and Pollution Control Boards of the National Capital Region and Delhi,” a CAQM statement read.

Here are activities that are allowed and those restricted:

(1.) No entry of trucks in the Capital (exceptions: essential commodities/essential services; LNG/CNG/electric/BS-VI diesel trucks).

(2.) No entry for LCVs registered outside Delhi, other than electric/CNG/ BS-VI diesel ones (exception: essential commodities/essential services).

(3.) Strict ban on plying of Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel operated MGVs and HGVs in the city (exceptions: essential commodities/essential services).

(4.) Ban on C&D activities, as in the GRAP Stage‑III, also for linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, tele‑communication etc.

(5.) NCR states and Delhi governments to decide on discontinuing physical classes even for senior standards and conduct online lectures.

(6.) NCR states and Delhi governments to decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.

(7.) Centre to take call on work from home for central government employees.

(8.) NCR states and Delhi governments may consider additional emergency measures such as the closure of colleges and educational institutions, closure of all non‑emergency commercial activities, besides permitting vehicles on the odd-even basis of registration numbers etc.