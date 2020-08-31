Delhi records 1,358 fresh Covid-19 cases, death toll climbs to 4.4K

india

Delhi on Monday recorded 1,358 fresh coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths in the last 24 hours, officials said.

With new cases, Delhi’s cumulative tally of positive cases has climbed to 1.74 lakh, while the death toll has reached 4,444, according to the health bulletin issued by the state government.

The slump in total cases comes a day after Delhi recorded highest number of positive cases in August within a span of 24 hours with 2,024 fresh cases, sparking concerns of second wave among the government. However, authorities on Monday conducted comparatively lower number of tests — 14,389 cases as opposed to the daily average of 20,000.

Active cases came down a notch below on Monday at 14,626, from 14,793 of the previous day. Out of these, 7,876 continue to be treated for the viral contagion in home isolation.

At present, Delhi has 15,743 hospital beds available to treat those infected by the Covid-19.

Over 15.8 lakh people have been tested for the virus in the national capital, the health bulletin stated.

The fear of second wave in the city are rife as the Delhi High Court on Monday expressed concern over spike in cases of Covid-19 in the national capital by terming it as “worrisome” and directed the Delhi government to re-strategise the testing so that maximum number of cases which are turning out to be asymptomatic can undergo a test at private laboratories to prevent spread of coronavirus infection.

The bench expressed concern over the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, which on Sunday crossed 2,000, and said the way figures are increasing every week is “worrisome”.

(With inputs from PTI)