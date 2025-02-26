Delhi records highest min temp this year; air quality remains ‘poor’

The highest minimum temperature this year—15.4°C— was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday even as the mercury was expected to go up to 28-30°C and air quality remained in the “poor” category. The minimum temperature was three degrees above normal. It was 11.7°C on Tuesday. An Air Quality Index of 218 (poor) was recorded at 9am. (HT PHOTO)

An Air Quality Index of 218 (poor) was recorded at 9am on Wednesday. It deteriorated to the “poor” zone (208) on Tuesday after moderate air quality for six days. On Monday, the relatively clean air spell promoted the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region to lift stage 2 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan to check pollution.

The India Meteorological Department said winds have slowed down due to a western disturbance influencing northwest India. Scattered light rain was expected on Thursday and Friday. The maximum temperatures were expected to rise. The mercury went up to 29.1°C on Tuesday. On February 11, the highest maximum temperature (29.7°C) so far this year was recorded.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president Mahesh Palawat said a western disturbance slows down wind speed and leads to cloudiness and a rise in temperatures.