Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549

india

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:49 IST

Delhi recorded a new single-day highest of 427 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the national capital to 4,549, the city government’s Directorate General of Health Services said in a statement Sunday night.

Sunday’s figure beats Saturday’s number of 384 cases which had been the highest so far.

There has been no death in the last 24 hours and the number of casualties remained at 64.

There are currently 3,123 active cases while 1,362 have recovered. A total of 1,071 of the active cases are in the containment zones which were scaled down to 96 on Sunday.

The statement said 330 people are under home isolation.

According to the statement, 60,246 tests have been conducted so far. But it did not give the number of tests conducted on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government would implement all lockdown relaxations that have been prescribed by the Union home ministry, although the city remains in the red zone with a high number of Covid-19 cases.

In a video conference, Kejriwal announced all Delhi government offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength and private offices will be allowed to function with 33 per cent strength.