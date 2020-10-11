Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:03 IST

Delhi reported 29 deaths related to the coronavirus disease on Sunday, which is the lowest since September 25 when 24 people succumbed to Covid-19, taking the Capital’s toll to 5,769, according to government data.

Data showed that Delhi’s death toll was 48 on Saturday, 39 on Friday, 37 on Thursday and 35 on Wednesday with the average fatality rate for the last 10 days at 1.38%.

There were 2,780 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday as Delhi’s cumulative case count rose to 309,000. This is the tenth day in a row that the national capital has reported less than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases after 2,866 on Saturday, 2,860 on Friday, 2,726 on Thursday and 2,871 on Wednesday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 281,869 coronavirus disease patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out, according to the government data.

On Saturday, 48,753 tests conducted to detect Covid-19, of which 10,801 were RT-PCR tests and 37,952 rapid antigen tests. There have been 36,23,419 tests or 1,90,706 tests per million population that have been conducted in the national capital so far. The case positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 5.70% while the cumulative positivity rate was 8.54%, data showed.

The number of active cases in Delhi, which has 2,710 containment zones, was 21,701 on Sunday, of which 12,470 are under home isolation. Of the 16,118 hospital beds in the city, 10,889 are unoccupied.

India’s infection tally has mounter to 7,053,806 and the number of deaths due to Covid-19 reached 108,334. India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of Covid-19 cases after the United States and it is at the third spot in terms of fatalities after the US and Brazil, according to John Hopkins data.