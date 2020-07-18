Delhi’s active Covid-19 cases among lowest in top affected cities

india

Six months into the coronavirus pandemic and India has seen its Covid-19 tally soar over 10 lakh and is the world’s third worst-affected country. While some of the top affected states in the country are showing signs of the virus slowing down, new hotspots are emerging from states like Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh where Covid-19 infections are cases on the rise.

Some of the states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, which reported a spurt in coronavirus infections initially, have now fallen further low on the tally with states like Telangana, Karnataka jumping higher. Karnataka recently overtook Gujarat as the fourth worst-hit state in the country.

Besides metropolis like Mumbai and the national capital, newer hotspots are emerging in the country in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

A massive chunk of India’s coronavirus load comes from the top affected cities - most in Maharashtra. At least half the 330,725 active cases in the country, as of Wednesday night, were reported from just 10 cities, with a third of all such cases coming from Maharashtra.

A district- and state-wise analysis of active coronavirus infections by HT showed that urban centres, or city districts, are significantly more affected by the virus and account for a majority of the active cases; just the 10 cities account for more than 50 percent of all active cases in the country.

Among the top 10 cities based on active cases, Delhi has the lowest proportion of active cases – 15.2 percent.

Here’s a list of top affected cities in the country:

Delhi

The national capital is among the worst hit in the country. Although the total Covid-19 cases here run in lakhs, over 1.1 lakh, the active cases in Delhi are fewer than many other badly-hit cities - over 17,000.

Mumbai

India’s financial capital and entertainment hub has been among the top Covid-19 hotspots ever since the virus first broke out in the country. It has reported nearly a lakh total cases while the active number of cases here stand at 23,948.

Thane

This is Maharashtra second worst affected city with has reported over 71,000 positive cases of coronavirus till date. The active number of coronavirus infections here 36,468.

Pune

With nearly 50,000 cumulative coronavirus cases, Pune is the third worst-hit city in Maharashtra. The city has reported 29,583 active cases of coronavirus so far.

Bengaluru

Karnataka has witnessed a dramatic surge in its Covid-19 number and is now the fourth top affected state in the country after Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. A major chunk of its Covid-19 cases come from Bengaluru which, so far, has reported over 27,000 cases of coronavirus. The active cases in Bengaluru stands at over 20,000.

Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad are among other cities across the country with a heavy of coronavirus cases. In Hyderabad, nearly 99 percent of cases reported, which over 30,000, are currently active. Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai has reported over 83,377 coronavirus cases till date of which over 15,000 are active in nature. Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, which has reported nearly 24,000 Covid-19 cases till date has over 15 percent of its total cases as active patients. Nearly 40 percent of Kolkata’s coronavirus cases are active. The Bengal capital has reported over 10,000 cases.