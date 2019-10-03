Delhi’s IGI airport, 29 others put on alert after Jaish threat over Kashmir

india

The government has boosted security at as many as 30 airports, including Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, after Jaish-e-Mohammed threat for revenge against the scrapping of Article 370 from Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Officials at the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security said the letter, typed in Hindi, has been written by a person called Shamsher Wani of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The terrorist group claimed in the letter that it will take “revenge for the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir”, which ended the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under and split it into two Union territories, by targeting prominent leaders and politicians in the country.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has made changes in the security pattern of the Delhi airport.

“Armed plainclothesmen are deployed inside terminals, dog squads and bomb detection teams are being used to sanitise every corner of the airport including parking and forecourt areas,” a senior CISF officer said requesting anonymity.

“Additional pickets have been raised to check every vehicle entering the airport and men have been posted on watchtowers to keep a sharp eye on the airside,” the official added.

The officer also said that similar measures have been put in place by CISF at other “hyper-sensitive” airports in the country.

The Jaish letter also threatens terror attacks in as many as 30 cities across the country.

“Following such a threat, we have significantly stepped up security in the city. Crowded places like markets, shopping malls and public transport systems are under tight scrutiny to trace any suspicious activity,” a senior officer from Delhi Police, who did not wish to be named, said.

“Round the clock presence of anti-terror Parakram vans, additional deployment of force and frequent patrolling during the night as well as during the day have been ensured,” the official quoted above added.

Delhi Police had sounded an alert on Wednesday after getting information from central intelligence agencies that some Kashmiri insurgents could carry out terror strikes in the city during the festival season.

The special cell of Delhi Police searched several locations in the Capital over inputs of likely terror strikes, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

