Delhi slums, unauthorised colonies vote with focus on welfare schemes, inflation

New Delhi: As Delhi residents turned out to vote on Wednesday, the polling stations in the city’s slums and unauthorised colonies were alive with conversations about a common set of concerns — welfare schemes, inflation, and local development. For the millions of voters in these areas, access to basic amenities and government benefits played a crucial role in their electoral choices. Voters wait in queue at primary school of municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Zakir Hussain Collage on Wednesday (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Kalabati Kumar, 65, a resident of Sangam Vihar — believed to be Delhi’s largest unauthorised colony — was firm that the party that prioritises the welfare of the poor and education deserves her vote. “Our locality has many problems, but a lot of work has been done recently. I want the government to be re-elected because they care about the poor, our children’s education, and whether we get electricity,” she said.

Others were far more sceptical about the improvement in their areas.

Babli, a 40-year-old resident of Wazirpur JJ Cluster, expressed frustration over the worsening conditions. “I’m sick and tired of complaining about dirty water in my area. I don’t believe in any leader or their promises. My vote goes to no one,” she said.

“The government promised money through the labour card, but it never came. Now they promise money to women in the city. We know it’s all false. Nothing will change for the city’s lower classes. We get free water, but it’s dirty. We get free electricity, but the bills still come high. We just have to make peace with it.”

The voices in the city’s slums and unauthorised colonies reflected a complex mix of trust, frustration, and expectations.

In Sangam Vihar, Ramkumari, 50, returned to the ballot after skipping the last election — a decision she now regrets. “This time, I wanted to make sure I participated because the problems in our area are only increasing. There are no proper drainage systems. The roads are always overflowing with sewage water,” she said.

For many others, inflation was the biggest concern.

Santri Devi, 29, originally from Uttar Pradesh but a voter in north Delhi’s Wazirpur village, described the struggle of belonging nowhere. “I work as a domestic help, while my husband is a daily wage labourer. For us, minimum wage matters the most because we are the most exploited lot. I hope the new government does something for people like us who are struggling with inflation,” she said.

Jag Prasad, a 47-year-old security guard living in Gol jhuggies, was equally concerned about the rising cost of living. “On one hand, the government claims to provide free things, but all benefits are balanced out by rising inflation. My new government must focus on tackling that.”

Abdul Hussain, a 40-year-old autorickshaw driver from JJ Camp C-31 near Chanakyapuri, believed governance in Delhi had been hindered by power struggles. “They did not allow [Arvind] Kejriwal to work. The power supply has improved, but the water supply — especially in the slums around Chanakyapuri — is a mess. People still remember Sheila ji fondly, but that can’t be the deciding factor anymore.”