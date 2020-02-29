Delhi teacher thanks Melania Trump for ‘happiness class’. She responds

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 10:06 IST

US First Lady Melania Trump has once again recalled her two-day visit to India along with President Donald Trump in a series of tweets.

A day after tweeting about her “unforgettable” afternoon at a school in Delhi, Melania Trump posted to thank everyone—from President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others—for the warmth with which she was welcomed in India.

Her first tweet was about her Tuesday’s visit to Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat after being accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

The first family of the United States, who visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday, had laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at the memorial located on the banks of the Yamuna in the national capital.

“It was an honor to lay a wreath at the beautiful Raj Ghat Memorial & plant a tree to remember the life & legacy of Mahatma Gandhi,” Melania Trump tweeted.

The US First Lady then thanked President Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind for the “warm welcome” at Rashtrapati Bhawan, where they were treated to a lavish dinner.

“Thank you President @Rashtrapatibhvn and First Lady Savita Kovind for the warm welcome to the Presidential Palace. It was a beautiful day celebrating the friendship between our two nations Flag of IndiaFlag of United States,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she tagged her husband US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Thank you @narendramodi for welcoming me and @POTUS to your beautiful country. We were delighted to receive such a warm welcome from you and the people of India!” she said.

She also thanked Manu Gulati, a Delhi government school teacher who took her around a school to attend a “happiness class”. “Thank you - Loved meeting you all! Continue to #BeBest,” Melania Trump in a reply to Gulati’s tweet.

Gulati had tweeted, “Dear @FLOTUS. Our children’s excitement at having you in our school continues even after you have returned home. Thank you for giving @HappinessDelhi such a great shot in the arm! We all simply adore you! #BeBest.”

Melania Trump’s last tweet mentioned the employees at the US embassy in India.

“It was great meeting the US Embassy staff @USAndIndia and their families in #India. @POTUS and I are thankful for your commitment to representing the #USA Flag of IndiaFlag of United States,” she said.

The US president and Melania Trump had landed in India with Gujarat’s Ahmedabad as their first stop. They then visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh’s Agar before reaching Delhi.

President Trump and PM Modi on Tuesday had held talks on trade and defence as both the countries signed several deals in the national capital.

India and the US agreed during Trump’s visit on the expeditious conclusion of the legal text for “phase one” of a trade deal that will lead up to a larger bilateral trade agreement. The two sides hadn’t been able to bridge differences to come up with a widely anticipated limited trade package ahead of Trump’s visit.

Trump wrapped up his whirlwind two-day trip on Tuesday night but not before assuring India’s movers and shakers that he would come back “many times” to the country.