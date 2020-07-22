‘Delhi to conduct sero surveillance every month to fight Covid-19’: Health minister

india

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:20 IST

In a bid to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and contain the spread of the virus in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to conduct sero surveillance every month, health minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. The minister said that the exercise will be carried out from the 1st till the 5th of every month. The recent findings from Delhi’s sero surveillance suggest that the national capital has crossed its Covid-19 peak and that the fear of case explosion in the city is also gone.

In a conversation with HT, Dr Sujeet K Singh, director of the Union health ministry’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said that although Delhi’s Covid-19 situation seems to be improving, now is not the time to get complacent.

Findings from the sero surveillance serve as important data to guide containment strategies. Singh said that such an exercise needs to be done periodically to know the exact burden of the disease from time to time and device appropriate strategies. To establish a trend, this type of survey needs to be repeated and it will be repeated in coming months, he said.

The national capital’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 125,096 on Wednesday. Although the coronavirus tally here runs in lakhs, the rate of recovery in Delhi is higher as compared to other states. So far, 106,118 patients in the national capital have beaten the deadly contagion or have been discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 3,690, with this Delhi’s active Covid-19 cases stands at 15,288.