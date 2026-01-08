Delhi: Traffic curbs on New Rohtak Road till January 31 | Check advisory

In lieu of this, the traffic police have advised commuters to avoid the route, providing alternative routes and diversions. “Commuters going towards Paharganj / New Delhi may take left from Kamal T-Point towards Sarai Rohilla, then right on Veer Banda Bairagi Marg via Rani Jhansi Road,” Delhi traffic police said in an advisory on social media platform X.

Due to the curbs, traffic movement will be affected from Kamal T-Point to Liberty Cinema stretch, towards Paharganj , on the New Rohtak Road, police said.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed on Delhi's New Rohtak Road till January 31 owing to cable work which is currently underway on the route, Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday.

“Commuters from Shastri Nagar Chowk towards Liberty Cinema may avoid Swami Narayan Marg and take Rani Jhansi Road,” the traffic advisory further stated.

The underground cabling maintenance and upgradation work is being carried out by the Tata Power – Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL). The cable work has occupied two lanes on the route, thus leading to heavy and slow traffic movement due to congestion.

“Keeping the above in view, commuters are advised to avoid the stretch from Anand Parbat New Rohtak Road, Kamal T-Point towards Liberty Cinema, Paharganj till 31.01.2026 to avoid inconvenience and delays,” the traffic police stated.

The Delhi Traffic Police has further urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and remain patient, and further asked them to follow the directions of the personnel who have been deployed at key intersections.

The advisory comes a couple of days after another traffic snarl in the Capital. The congestion was caused on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway and the connecting roads after the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) closed the Hero Honda Chowk underpass on Monday evening, according to an earlier HT report.

The closure followed complaints from commuters who alleged that stones had started falling off the roof of the structure and had hit their vehicles, causing damage.