Hero Honda chowk underpass closure triggers traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur E-way

A massive traffic snarl was seen on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway and the connecting roads on Tuesday after the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) closed the Hero Honda Chowk underpass on Monday evening after commuters raised complaints alleging that stones came from the roof of the structure and hit their vehicles, causing damages. The congestion lasted for at least four hours between 9am to 1pm. (HT)

The snarl on the expressway carriageway leading to Delhi stretched up to the cloverleaf intersection from the chowk. On the other hand, the Sector 37 main road and the road connecting the Subhash Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk also saw congestion due to increased vehicular pressure in the area on Tuesday morning.

Following the closure, the Gurugram traffic police increased the deployment of traffic police personnel at the chowk and on the stretch to reduce congestion on the nearly 6.6-kilometer stretch connecting major city hubs. The congestion lasted till at least four hours between 9am to 1pm.

NHAI along with a team from the central road research institute (CRRI) on Tuesday, carried out a detailed inspection of the underpass and checked the structure using hammers. “We have closed the movement of vehicles since last night. The stones which were lying on the road have been cleared and some of the samples have been sent for forensic analysis,” the highway official present at the site said.

After the inspection was over around 1.30 pm, the NHAI team opened the carriageway on the left hand side from Subash Chowk towards Dwarka expressway. The other side of the underpass was opened around 2 PM, which reduced the congestion and traffic jam on the highway.

When asked about the matter, the NHAI released a statement on Tuesday evening on social media, X stating the incident did not involve any structural damage to the underpass or the National Highway.

The Gurugram Police on Tuesday said that following complaints by vehicle owners a case has been registered against unidentified persons at Sadar Police station.

A senior traffic police officer deployed at the chowk for traffic regulation said three additional zonal officers (ZOs), along with regular enforcements, were deployed in the area to ensure that the traffic flow remains smooth.

Traffic police also issued an advisory on Tuesday to divert the movement of vehicles heading towards Civil Lines via Mor Chowk. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is currently constructing a road from Mor Chowk to Civil Lines.

“Drivers travelling to Civil Lines via Mor Chowk can take a U-turn from Agrawal Dharamshala Chowk-Mahavir Chowk, then proceed past Civil Hospital and turn left via Session House to reach Patel Nagar, Jharsa, and so on,” the advisory read.

To be sure, the Hero Honda flyover and underpass were opened to traffic in 2017. Since then, the flyover witnessed damages four to five times. On April 23, 2018, a a large pothole had appeared on the flyover on the Jaipur to Delhi side. On May 8, 2019 again, a pothole appeared on the flyover again. Last year in January, one lane of the flyover, on the Jaipur to Delhi side, was damaged at two spots over a 200-meter stretch. In May 2024, the flyover was damaged and then repaired but it collapsed again in January 2025. An inspection of the underpass was carried out by CRRI last year also found cracks in the underpass at Hero Honda Chowk.