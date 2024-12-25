Menu Explore
Delhi fog: 20 trains running late due to poor visibility | Full list

ByHT News Desk
Dec 25, 2024 09:10 AM IST

The 20 trains to Delhi running late on Wednesday morning included: Goa Express, Poorva Express, Kalindi Express, Rewa - Anand Vihar Terminal SF Express etc.

At least 20 trains to Delhi were running late on Wednesday, December 25, morning amid foggy conditions that also prompted the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) to issue an advisory over possible impact on flights.

New Delhi, India- December 23, 2024: Commuters step out in light foggy winter cold morning amid rising air pollution at Mayur Vihar Road, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 23, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
The 20 trains to Delhi running late included: Goa Express, Poorva Express, Kalindi Express, Rewa - Anand Vihar Terminal SF Express, Suhaildev SF Express, among others.

Here is the list:

While fog blanketed Delhi and its adjoining areas like Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved further on Wednesday but stayed in the ‘poor category’, partly due to the light rain that lashed the city on Monday and Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi airport issues advisory as flights may get affected amid dense fog; GRAP 4 lifted as AQI improves

Central government's air quality monitoring panel on Tuesday revoked Stage IV ('Severe ') measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) following an improvement in air quality.

However, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on December 24 that actions under Stages I, II, and III will remain in force to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

Delhi's Air Quality Index or AQI improved to 369 ('Very Poor') at 4 PM on December 24. The overall AQI stood at 333 at around 7 am on Wednesday.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," 401-450 "severe," and above 450 “severe plus.”

Advisory for flight passengers

The Delhi airport said in its advisory on Wednesday morning that flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected, requesting passengers to contact the airline for updated flight information.

CAT III is a category of aircraft landing that helps planes land in low visibility conditions. Category I/II/III represent different levels of precision instrument approaches for flights based on visibility and decision height.

Indigo airlines also issued an advisory for the passengers travelling from Delhi and stated that the low visibility and fog like conditions could impact the flight schedules.

"#6ETravelAdvisory : A blanket of fog wraps Delhi's cold winter morning and may impact flight schedules. If you or your loved ones are travelling, we recommend checking the flight status before heading to the airport. Safe travels," the post read.

The airline advised passengers to keep an eye on their flight status and plan their journeys to the airport with extra time to ensure smooth travel. "We recommend keeping a close eye on your flight status and planning your journey to the airport with additional time to ensure smooth travels," the post said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
