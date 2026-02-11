Who is Kamruddin aka ‘Dhanvarsha Baba’ held for sensational Delhi triple murder

The deaths of three people, including a woman, inside a car parked near the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi has drawn attention to a self-styled godman. The bodies of the three people, poisoned by Kamruddin (left), were discovered on Sunday afternoon inside a white Tigor (right). (HT photo/ ANI)

The bodies of the three people – a 76-year-old in the driver’s seat, a 47-year-old property dealer in the passenger’s seat, and a 40-year-old woman in the back seat – were discovered on Sunday afternoon inside a white Tigor.

Passing motorists informed police officials about the parked vehicle in the service lane of the flyover, following which the identities of the deceased were established. The probe led the cops to a ‘Baba’, identified as Kamruddin, who was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Who is Kamruddin? The accused, Kamruddin, is a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. He runs a so-called ‘tantric centre’ in Loni, Ghaziabad. During the probe into the car deaths, the police discovered that the self-styled godman had promised ‘surprise money’ or ‘Dhanvarsha’ to the three deceased through ‘tantric rituals.’

The accused is allegedly a habitual offender, and has been involved in criminal cases in the past. Kamruddin used to lure victims on the pretext of ‘Dhanvarsha’. He would gain their victims, mentally influence them, and then administer poison mixed in laddoos to kill them and rob them of cash and valuables, police said.

Deputy police commissioner Sachin Sharma said the accused had killed the three as part of a well-planned conspiracy for financial gain.

How did the probe lead to the ‘Baba’ The deaths initially looked like a case of suicide, with there being no visible external injuries or signs of struggle. The police had found a plastic bottle and some glasses with traces of poison, which posed a mystery.

Further investigation, however, led to the revelation that the trio had visited Loni a day before the incident, and had again visited the place on the day of their deaths. The police also came to know that they were in constant contact with Kamruddin, who was with them in the car when it was returning from Loni. However, the accused abandoned the vehicle near Peeragrahi flyover.

“During inspection of the vehicle, liquor bottles, cold drink bottles, empty glasses, mobile phones, cash, helmets, jackets, Aadhaar cards, personal belongings and other documents were recovered,” the police said in a statement.

Following Kamruddin's questioning, it was learnt that the deceased woman, Laxmi, was introduced to Kamruddin by a person named Salim, a resident of Janagirpuri. She had, in turn, introduced the other two victimsNaresh and Randhir, to the ‘Baba’.