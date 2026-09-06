DU colleges open doors to anguished students of nearby PGs after building collapse in Satya Niketan

Following the deadly collapse of a PG hostel building in Delhi's Satya Niketan, several colleges of the Delhi University have opened doors to the students of the nearby PGs.

A JCB excavator removes debris from the site after a building collapsed near Satya Niketan at South-West Delhi, in New Delhi on Sunday. Rescue operations underway. (ANI)

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ARSD College opened its canteen and said that arrangements for students' accommodation was also being made. Gyantosh Jha, principal of ARSD college, said, "We have opened the college canteen for students to have food. We have made arrangements for stay of the students at the nearby community centre and gurdwara. We will assess the situation tomorrow." Track updates on Satya Niketan building collapse

Colleges open doors to anguished students

Surjit, a second year BA student of Aryabhatta College also said that Delhi University colleges like ARSD and Venkateshwara have welcomed the students. “College buildings have opened their doors for students. Many students from nearby PGs have shifted to nearby colleges. ARSD, Venkateshwara College, have welcomed students,” he said.

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Deep Dive What support are Delhi University colleges providing to students affected by the Satya Niketan building collapse? Delhi University colleges, including ARSD and Venkateshwara, have opened their facilities to provide food and accommodation for students affected by the building collapse in Satya Niketan. Why did the Delhi University colleges decide to assist students from nearby PGs after the building collapse? The colleges aimed to ensure the safety and well-being of students who were displaced due to the tragic incident, offering them immediate support and shelter. How are rescue operations being conducted at the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse? Rescue operations involve multiple agencies, including the NDRF and Delhi Fire Services, working on a 'war footing' to locate and assist students trapped under the debris.

{{^usCountry}} Venkateshwara College also announced a holiday for tomorrow in view of the situation in Satya Niketan where three students died and many are still trapped after a PG building collapsed. Many of the students residing in the PG are students of DU colleges nearby. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Venkateshwara College also announced a holiday for tomorrow in view of the situation in Satya Niketan where three students died and many are still trapped after a PG building collapsed. Many of the students residing in the PG are students of DU colleges nearby. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: 'Pillar shifted, building collapsed': Delhi CM on how boys' PG crashed down; vows action against those responsible

The Hostel Administration of Maitreyi College also said that it would arrange accommodation for students who require it.

“In light of the unfortunate incident in Satya Niketan, we want to make sure that all Maitreyi students staying in or around the area are safe and have access to help if needed. The Hostel Administration of Maitreyi College will also arrange accommodation for students who require it, along with necessary arrangements,” the college said in a post on Instagram.

DU reacts after building collapse kills 3

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Expressing grief over the building collapse incident, the Delhi University wrote on X, “We are deeply pained and saddened by the building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan. Our thoughts are with the students and families affected. We pray for the safe rescue of all those trapped and stand ready to support our students in every possible way.”

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MCD action on 50-year-old building

Following the collapse of the multi-storey building, locals blamed repair work and water accumulation in the basement, while the MCD said it could not verify whether work was underway until the debris was cleared.

According to officials, the MCD has evacuated tenants from the building housing a girls' PG adjoining the collapsed building and sealed it.

Also read: ‘They just want publicity’: BJP slams ‘tragedy hunters’ Congress, AAP over Delhi building collapse criticism

The five-storey structure, which housed a boys' hostel, was a nearly 30-year-old G 4 building constructed on an area of around 55 square yards in a resettlement colony where permission was granted only for a G 1 unit, a senior MCD official said, news agency PTI reported.

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The official said the collapsed building violated norms and was only allowed to build a ground floor plus the first floor.

Locals claimed that repair work and water accumulation in the basement following days of rain might have weakened the building, though civic officials said it was not possible to ascertain whether any work was underway as the debris was yet to be cleared.