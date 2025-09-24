Delhi: Vasant Kunj institute director booked for ‘molesting' 15 female students

The director of a Delhi-based institution in Vasant Kunj has been booked for alleged molestation after more than 15 female students lodged complaints. Director of Delhi institution booked for alleged molestation after 15+ female students filed complaints.(Representative image/ ANI File)

“The manager of an institution has been accused of allegedly molesting about 15 girls in the Vasant Kunj area. A case has been registered at Vasant Kunj North police station, based on the statements of the girls,” news agency ANI quoted unnamed officials as saying.

“The accused owns a luxury car with a fake number plate bearing the UN's number. The vehicle has been impounded, and upon further investigation, it was found that no such number has been issued. The police are tracing the accused's location,” the officials added.

Statements of around 15 students have been recorded under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) before a magistrate.

DCP (South West) Amit Goel said, “The accused has been traced near Agra and he will be arrested soon.”

During the investigation, police also recovered a luxury red Volvo car belonging to the accused. The vehicle was found with a fake United Nations number plate (39 UN 1). Authorities confirmed that the number was not issued by the UN and had been fabricated by the accused.

Officials added that the accused had earlier applied for anticipatory bail but later withdrew the plea. Citing sources, the report added that the institution has removed him from his position and is cooperating with the investigation.