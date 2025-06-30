Delhi wakes up to chilly morning as monsoon rains hit, city under yellow alert

A day after monsoon was declared in parts of India, including Delhi, the national capital woke up to a breezy morning. Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds was witnessed in parts of the city today. Light rain at Mandi House in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, June 29,(Hindustan Times)

According to news agency PTI, most rain was recorded in Najafgarh s at 5.5 mm between 2.30 am 5.30 am today, followed Safdarjung at 4.4 mm, and Palam, Pusa and Narela at 1 mm rain each.

After a day of heavy rain on Sunday, a yellow alert is in place today. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain is expected, with maximum temperatures settling at 32 degrees.

With an improved weather and a significant dip in temperatures, the air quality is improved further. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 73 at 9 am on Monday, against 83 on Sunday evening, and remains in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

Delhi residents are also enjoying the much-awaited rains, with many taking to social media expressing joy over some much-needed respite from scorching heat.

A user posted a photo of the skies from this morning, with the caption, “Rain's coming.”

Another user drew parallels between Delhi and Bengaluru's weather, and wrote, "Overnight rain has brought Bengaluruesque weather to Delhi this morning. Good relief.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 degrees below the season average.

An even lower minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius is expected for today, as per the IMD.

Meanwhile, monsoon has covered parts of India, the weather department said on Sunday, June 29, nine days earlier than usual.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, and the entire Delhi region today. Thus, it covered the entire country on June 29, against the normal date of July 8,” a statement issued by the IMD said.

Besides, the rainfall received by the country so far this month is 8 per cent above average. Last month, the weather department had predicted above average monsoon rains in 2025, for the second consecutive year.