Delhi Weather: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert

Lights rains lashed over parts of Delhi NCR on Sunday morning, bringing relief from the scorching heat. With light to moderate rainfall predicted over the Delhi and the national capital region, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a “yellow alert” for the area. The IMD has issued a yellow alert till June 30, citing light rain and winds across the region.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

As per the Nowcast for Delhi, the IMD has issued a yellow alert till June 30, citing light rain and winds across the region.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, which is 1.1 degrees below the season average.

A yellow alert has been issued for the city with the IMD forecasting a cloudy sky with moderate rain and thunderstorms for Sunday to Monday. The maximum temperature for June 29 is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD, areas in the north, north east, north west, west and central regions of the capital are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall with strong winds.

Meanwhile, the southern region of the capital can expect light showers.

Monsoon onset yet to be declared

On Saturday afternoon, Delhi-NCR witnessed strong showers, leading to a sharp drop in temperature. However, despite this rainfall, the weather department has yet to state the onset of monsoon in the capital.

"We need Safdarjung to report widespread rain to declare onset. We will look at the 24-hour rainfall data for the region as a whole, including west Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh to declare further onset,” an IMD official told HT, adding that the monsoon was moving towards Delhi from western Uttar Pradesh.