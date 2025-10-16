Delhi wakes up to ‘poor’ air quality again as Diwali approaches, AQI hits 237

As the festival of lights draws near, the air quality in the national capital on Thursday was recorded in the ‘poor category’ for the third consecutive day as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 237. Delhi experienced a misty morning and an overall clear sky later during the day. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

According to Delhi's regional meteorological centre, the minimum temperature for the day is expected to be 18.1 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature around 32.5 degrees Celsius, with 87 per cent relative humidity and no chances of rain as of 10.30 am. The city experienced a misty morning and an overall clear sky later during the day.

The AQI on Wednesday was recorded at 210, and 201 on Tuesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

“Delhi’s air quality is very likely to be in the ‘poor’ category from October 16 to October 18. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows the air quality is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category, which will become ‘very poor’ category on October 20 and 21,” the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi said in its forecast.

The spike in AQI comes as the city nears its biggest annual festival, Diwali which is marked with bursting of a giant number of firecrackers by residents across Delhi and adjoining northern India.

Also read | Delhi air remains ‘poor’ for second consecutive day The spike also prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas to hold an emergency meeting and invoke stage-1 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) – an emergency based plan, across the entire NCR with immediate effect, HT reported earlier.

The measures introduced included periodic mechanized sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, strict vigilance of PUC norms and action against visibility polluting vehicles, regular lifting of solid waste and stopping construction and demolition (C&D) sites in Delhi with an area of more than 500 sqm which are not registered with the state government through their online portal on dust.

Cloud seeding after Diwali Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said that Delhi's much-anticipated first trial of artificial rain through cloud seeding will take place after Diwali, once the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gives it a green light.

Pilots have already completed trial flights over the area where the cloud seeding operation is planned, news agency PTI reported quoting Sirsa.

“The aircraft have been fully equipped for the process and the crew is trained and familiar with the region,” he said.

Last month, the Delhi government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur for five cloud seeding trials, which are expected to be conducted in northwest Delhi, the report read.