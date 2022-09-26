Delhi Waqf Board case: AAP’s Amanatullah Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Amanatullah Khan to 14-days judicial custody in connection to alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board while posting his bail hearing for Tuesday.

Special judge Vikas Dhull allowed the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) application for the two-week judicial custody after he was produced in court at the end of his five-day police custody.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, who appeared for Khan, told the court his client’s bail plea has been pending before it and urged it to hear the matter at the earliest.

On September 16, the ACB arrested Khan after raiding four locations in Delhi’s Zakia Nagar, Balta House, and Jamia Nagar. ACB said it recovered around ₹24 lakh in cash and two unlicensed weapons and ammunition during the raids.

The agency claimed Khan paid salaries of ₹3.2 crore between March 2019 to March 2021 to 32 employees of the Board illegally.