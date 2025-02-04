Delhi weather: City receives light rainfall, AQI improves slightly

Light rainfall graced Delhi early in the morning on Tuesday, which slight intermittent drizzles to continue throughout the day according to the India Meteorological Department, due to a fresh western disturbance. Light rainfall in Delhi (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The rainfall is likely to disappear on Wednesday, February 5, with increasing levels of fog to be expected in the national capital. Dense fog conditions still continue in isolated parts of the city. The IMD has also noted the possibility of a thunderstorm on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is 12 degrees celsius, which the IMD has categorised as above normal for February, while the maximum temperature is 21 degrees celsius. The city has also recorded 96 per cent humidity.

The minimum temperature across north-west India will increase for two days and then gradually fall by 2-3 degrees over the next three days.

Weather patterns are likely to fluctuate again due to an active western disturbance that will affect northern India February 8 onwards.

The IMD has also predicted rainfall across the western Himalayan region and other parts of north-west India till February 5.

The Air Quality Index of the city is likely to improve post-rainfall and has marginally improved, though it remains in the poor category. AQI in Chandni Chowk was 265, 232 at ITO, 132 on Lodhi Road and 228 on Sri Aurobindo Marg as of Central Pollution Control Board data available at 7 am on Tuesday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) last week, invoked Stage 3 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the AQI crossed 350.

The measures include restrictions on non-essential construction and demolition, a ban on older diesel vehicles, suspension of mining operations, closure of stone crushers, etc.