Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi weather: City receives light rainfall, AQI improves slightly

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2025 08:20 AM IST

The rainfall is likely to disappear on Wednesday, February 5, with increasing levels of fog to be expected in the national capital.

Light rainfall graced Delhi early in the morning on Tuesday, which slight intermittent drizzles to continue throughout the day according to the India Meteorological Department, due to a fresh western disturbance.

Light rainfall in Delhi (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Light rainfall in Delhi (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The rainfall is likely to disappear on Wednesday, February 5, with increasing levels of fog to be expected in the national capital. Dense fog conditions still continue in isolated parts of the city. The IMD has also noted the possibility of a thunderstorm on Tuesday.

Also Read: At 26.7°C, Delhi records hottest January day in 6 years

The minimum temperature in Delhi is 12 degrees celsius, which the IMD has categorised as above normal for February, while the maximum temperature is 21 degrees celsius. The city has also recorded 96 per cent humidity.

The minimum temperature across north-west India will increase for two days and then gradually fall by 2-3 degrees over the next three days.

Also Read: Ludhiana sees warmest January in 7 years, rainfall lowest in decade

Weather patterns are likely to fluctuate again due to an active western disturbance that will affect northern India February 8 onwards.

The IMD has also predicted rainfall across the western Himalayan region and other parts of north-west India till February 5.

Also Read: Chillai Kalan ends with 75% rain, snow deficit

The Air Quality Index of the city is likely to improve post-rainfall and has marginally improved, though it remains in the poor category. AQI in Chandni Chowk was 265, 232 at ITO, 132 on Lodhi Road and 228 on Sri Aurobindo Marg as of Central Pollution Control Board data available at 7 am on Tuesday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) last week, invoked Stage 3 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the AQI crossed 350.

The measures include restrictions on non-essential construction and demolition, a ban on older diesel vehicles, suspension of mining operations, closure of stone crushers, etc.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On