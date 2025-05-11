Parts of Delhi-NCR experience dust storm, max temperature settles 1.7 deg C below normal

A strong dust storm hit parts of Delhi and its adjoining cities, including Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad, on Sunday evening Delhi-NCR. A morning view of the India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, May 11, 1.7 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average, while the minimum settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius —1.8 degrees Celsius below normal—according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city received 13 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. Relative humidity ranged between 74 per cent and 34 per cent throughout the day.

The IMD had forecast a partly cloudy sky for Monday.

Air quality in the capital was classified as ‘moderate’ with an AQI of 158 at 4 pm, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between 101 and 200 falls within the 'moderate' category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Parts of Delhi experienced light rain and brief drizzles on Saturday a well, as thick cloud cover kept the sky overcast throughout the day.

The IMD had issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature stood at 25.8 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees Celsius below normal.