Delhi weather: Light rain, fog expected in national capital on voting day

As Delhi prepares for polling today, the city is expected to experience light rainfall and foggy conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department. Raina and fog expected in Delhi on voting day(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies and light showers, which will reduce the temperature in the city as well. The foggy conditions and rain are likely to continue till February 7, until a fresh western disturbance emerges.

Residents can expect temperatures ranging between 9 to 25 degrees celsius, offering some relief from the warm temperatures recorded in January.

The maximum temperature today is 26 degrees celsius and minimum temperature is 12.8 degrees celsius, as per the IMD. Humidity is expected to be at 95 per cent today due to the rainfall.

AQI in the national capital has slightly worsened since February 4, and is in the ‘very poor’ category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 336, Chandni Chowk recorded a 328 AQI and 260 at Burari crossing according to information from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Only two days ago, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR lifted stage-3 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control the air pollution in the region.

Rainfall could affect voter turnout and people's ability to travel as well. Voting will commence today at 7 am and conclude by 6 pm across 70 constituencies.

Around 1.56 crore citizens are eligible to vote in the city, including 83.76 lakh men, 72.36 lakh women, and 1,267 individuals from the third gender.

There are 13,766 polling stations in total across 19 city centres, where voters will cast their ballots and determine the fate of 699 candidates.