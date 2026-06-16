Red, orange alerts in parts of Delhi; IMD predicts more rain, 'severe thunderstorm'

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness more rains on Tuesday with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing red, orange alerts in parts of Delhi-NCR. Dark clouds hover over the sky near India Gate, in New Delhi, Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo for representation) (PTI)

The IMD forecast showed ‘severe thunderstorm’ with light to moderate rains lashing parts of Central Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and North Delhi, with wind speed raging up to 80–100 kmph.

Similarly, light to moderate rain with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is expected over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahdara, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, North Delhi.

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Light rain and thunderstorm with lightning is expected over parts of North Delhi, the IMD said in its fresh alert on Tuesday. Winds gusting up to 90 kmph are expected to sweep through the parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, apart from the entire Delhi-NCR, in the next two hours.

Rains in Delhi on Tuesday morning Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on Tuesday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heatwave-like conditions in the national capital and its adjoining areas, ANI reported.

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Light to moderate rainfall was reported in several parts of Delhi-NCR, including areas around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, during the morning hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to range between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

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The heat is expected to intensify from Wednesday (June 17) as the mercury is likely to climb to the 39-41 degrees Celsius range. Wind speeds are also predicted to increase slightly during the afternoon and evening hours, reaching up to 20 kmph.

Heatwave in Delhi over the weekend The IMD has warned that by Thursday, June 18, Delhi could witness a further rise in temperatures, with the maximum temperature likely to touch the 40-42 degrees Celsius mark.

A significant shift in wind direction is also expected on Thursday, with Northwesterly (NW) winds replacing the prevailing Southwesterly flow. These winds are likely to blow at speeds ranging between 15 and 20 kmph.

According to the forecast, heatwave-like conditions are expected to persist through the weekend.While June 19 and 20 will see maximum temperatures between 39°C and 41°C, the minimum temperatures will see a sharp rise, reaching 30-32°C by Saturday.

On Sunday, June 21, the IMD predicts the heat will peak again, with the maximum temperature once again hovering between 40°C and 42°C. Westerly winds are expected to reach speeds of 20-25 kmph during the afternoon and evening hours.