Delhi weather today: Rain lashes NCR, IMD predicts more showers; 29 trains delayed due to dense fog

A spell of overnight rain lashed Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other places in the national capital region. Delhi is likely to experience light rain and thunderstorms till Sunday, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department. Delhi’s air quality has become severe(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The IMD has predicted a yellow alert across all regions of Delhi, with light rain, smog, and shallow fog in the morning hours until Sunday. Conditions are also likely to be overcast today, as per the forecast.

Delhi has been witnessing dense fog conditions over the past few days. As many as 29 trains to Delhi are running late due to fog conditions on Thursday, according to the Indian Railways.

The city's minimum temperature stands at 12.05 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature at 21.41 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 44 per cent and the wind speed is 44 km/hour.

‘Severe’ air quality

Delhi also suffers from air quality ranging from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’. As of 6am on Thursday, the AQI of Delhi is under the ‘severe’ category with an AQI above 400 being recorded in several parts of the city, according to AQI.in

Central Board of Pollution Control (CPCB) data shows that as of 6 am on Thursday, an AQI of 404 was recorded in Anand Vihar, 325 in Chandni Chowk, 368 in RK Puram and 431 in Rohini.

The lowest AQI, 236, was recorded at IHBAS, Dilshad Garden, while the highest AQI, 434, was recorded in Wazirpur.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 - 'satisfactory', 101 and 200- 'moderate', 201 and 300 -'poor', 301 and 400 -'very poor', and 401 and 500 is considered 'severe'.

The central government on Wednesday re-imposed GRAP IV (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions in Delhi-NCR due to the deteriorating air quality conditions.