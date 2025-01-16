Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi weather today: Rain lashes NCR, IMD predicts more showers; 29 trains delayed due to dense fog

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2025 08:06 AM IST

The IMD has forecasted a yellow alert across all regions of Delhi, predicting light rain, smog and shallow fog

A spell of overnight rain lashed Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other places in the national capital region. Delhi is likely to experience light rain and thunderstorms till Sunday, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

Delhi’s air quality has become severe(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Delhi’s air quality has become severe(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The IMD has predicted a yellow alert across all regions of Delhi, with light rain, smog, and shallow fog in the morning hours until Sunday. Conditions are also likely to be overcast today, as per the forecast.

Delhi has been witnessing dense fog conditions over the past few days. As many as 29 trains to Delhi are running late due to fog conditions on Thursday, according to the Indian Railways.

Also Read: Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

The city's minimum temperature stands at 12.05 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature at 21.41 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 44 per cent and the wind speed is 44 km/hour.

‘Severe’ air quality

Delhi also suffers from air quality ranging from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’. As of 6am on Thursday, the AQI of Delhi is under the ‘severe’ category with an AQI above 400 being recorded in several parts of the city, according to AQI.in

Also Read: Dense fog in Delhi, zero visibility in Noida amid cold wave; IMD predicts rain for today | Weather updates

Central Board of Pollution Control (CPCB) data shows that as of 6 am on Thursday, an AQI of 404 was recorded in Anand Vihar, 325 in Chandni Chowk, 368 in RK Puram and 431 in Rohini.

The lowest AQI, 236, was recorded at IHBAS, Dilshad Garden, while the highest AQI, 434, was recorded in Wazirpur.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 - 'satisfactory', 101 and 200- 'moderate', 201 and 300 -'poor', 301 and 400 -'very poor', and 401 and 500 is considered 'severe'.

The central government on Wednesday re-imposed GRAP IV (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions in Delhi-NCR due to the deteriorating air quality conditions.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On