Rain likely to persist in Delhi, surrounding areas for 2 more days | Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that rainfall in Delhi is likely to continue over the next two days, with light to moderate rain followed by very light rain thereafter. On Thursday morning, Gurugram, part of Delhi NCR, witnessed heavy downpours. People waded through waterlogged streets during heavy rainfall in Firozshah, New Delhi, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

News agency ANI shared visuals of the Gurugram rain, showing vehicles and commuters navigating through the showers. The area also experienced heavy waterlogging due to overnight rain.

In its Wednesday night bulletin, the regional met centre in New Delhi stated: “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning likely to occur over Delhi during next 2 days and very light to light rain thereafter.”

The IMD noted no significant change in Delhi’s temperature over the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures ranged from 25–27°C and maximums between 34–37°C, both below normal by 1–3°C. South-westerly winds prevailed in the city, with speeds reaching up to 19 kmph.

The weather department predicts a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in Delhi until July 15.

Waterlogging and traffic disruptions

Heavy rainfall hit various parts of Delhi and NCR on Wednesday evening, offering relief from the recent heatwave. However, the rain also caused waterlogging in multiple areas and led to severe traffic disruptions across the capital.

The weather also affected flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, which handles around 1,300 flights daily. A total of six flights were diverted – four to Jaipur and two to Lucknow – and many others were delayed due to the bad weather, according to a source quoted by news agency PTI.

The IMD has predicted "moderate to intense rainfall, accompanied by a moderate thunderstorm and lightning" across Delhi and NCR in the near term.

Heavy rain led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in multiple areas across Delhi, including Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, G K Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, MB Road, MG Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk, and National Highway 8.

Rainfall data between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm showed Najafgarh receiving the highest amount at 60 mm, followed by Aya Nagar with 50.5 mm, Pragati Maidan at 37 mm, Pusa at 30 mm, North Campus with 22 mm, Palam at 14.4 mm, IGNOU at 11.5 mm, Naraina with 6.5 mm, Janakpuri at 4 mm, and Lodhi Road with 1.5 mm.

The Safdarjung observatory, the city’s primary weather station, reported only 1.4 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Rain forecast for northwestern India

The weather department said in its latest bulletin that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over East Rajasthan and Uttarakhand from July 10 to 15, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on July 10, Himachal Pradesh on July 10 and again during July 13 to 15, West Uttar Pradesh from July 10 to 13, East Uttar Pradesh from July 10 to 11, and West Rajasthan from July 12 to 15.

Very heavy rainfall is also expected over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana on July 10, and in East Rajasthan between July 11 and 13.

Light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is likely at most or many locations across the western Himalayan region and several places over the plains during the next seven days.