Delhi, NCR records light to moderate rain, more showers expected

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded light to moderate overnight showers on Monday. Isolated parts of the region recorded heavy rainfall. With the monsoon trough over Delhi, more rain was likely on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, issuing an orange alert for the first half of the day. Waterlogging was reported from the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and Rohtak Road. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, logged 11.8mm of rainfall in the 24 hours until 8:30 am on Monday, Lodhi Road 13.5mm, Ridge 4.3mm, Pragati Maidan 4.3mm, Pusa 5mm, Narela 0.5mm, and Janakpuri 14mm. The IMD said more rain was recorded in southwest Delhi, with Najafgarh recording 95mm, Palam 20.8mm, and Ayanagar 10mm.

The IMD classifies rainfall as ‘light’ when it is up to 15.5mm, ‘moderate’ between 15.6 to 64.4mm, and ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.4mm in a 24-hour window. “We can expect more rain on Monday during the day. The monsoon will be fairly active in northwest India, including Delhi, this week with scattered thunderstorms likely, particularly in the early hours of the day and at night,” said an IMD official.

Waterlogging was reported from the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and Rohtak Road. In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said, “Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Nangloi towards Mundka and vice versa due to waterlogging, potholes, and road/sewer repairing work by PWD. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly…”

Ashwary Tiwari, who runs the handle IndiaMetSky on X, said the monsoon trough is expected to hover around Delhi-NCR, and good rains were expected in northwest India from July 7 to July 14. “The monsoon axis is at lower levels over North India, and a shear zone at the mid-levels in the atmosphere. Some moisture from a western disturbance dip is also expected to aid this activity.”

The monsoon covered Delhi and the rest of the country on June 29. While this was two days late for Delhi, it was nine days early for the rest of the country. On June 30, Delhi received 14mm in the 24 hours until 8:30am. Monsoon showers were subdued and scattered since then.

After the overnight rain on Monday, Delhi has now logged 17.7mm in monthly rainfall. Normally, Delhi receives 209.7mm in July. Last year, 203.7mm was recorded in July.

Delhi’s air quality remained satisfactory for a 12th straight day. The average air quality index was 81 (satisfactory) at 9am, marginally up from a reading of 75 at 4pm on Sunday.