Delhi: Woman dies during treatment, family accuses medical negligence

PTI |
Mar 16, 2025 11:13 PM IST

The police have preserved the body at BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

A 20-year-old woman died at a private hospital in the Shalimar Bagh area of northwest Delhi, sparking allegations of medical negligence by her family and a dispute over treatment costs, Delhi Police said in a statement.

The deceased, identified as Manasvi, a resident of Tri Nagar, was admitted on March 10 with complaints of fever. (HT Photo)
The deceased, identified as Manasvi, a resident of Tri Nagar, was admitted on March 10 with complaints of fever.

According to the police statement, the deceased, identified as Manasvi, a resident of Tri Nagar, was admitted on March 10 with complaints of fever.

Despite undergoing treatment for six days, she succumbed to her condition on March 16. Following the family's complaint, the local police registered a case and initiated an inquiry.

As per the complainant, the family paid 18 lakh for her treatment, yet they claim she did not receive adequate medical care. Alleging negligence, they are seeking legal action against the doctors and hospital staff, the statement said.

The police have preserved the body at BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri for a post-mortem. The examination will be conducted after a medical board is constituted to determine the exact cause of death, the statement further noted.

Meanwhile, police are recording statements and verifying medical records to ascertain the circumstances.

