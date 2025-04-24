Delhi: Woman raped in front of daughter in farmhouse

A woman caretaker of a farmhouse in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area was allegedly raped by a neighbour in front of her daughter, police said on Thursday. In her complaint, the woman alleged that they were assaulted when she and her 11-year-old daughter were asleep in the verandah of the farmhouse in Kadipur. (Representative image)(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

The 35-year-old accused, a native of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, was arrested by Delhi police on Wednesday. The victim had registered a complaint at the local police station on Wednesday.

According to a police official, the accused, Dharminder, tied the hands and feet of both the mother and her daughter before he raped the victim.

“Around 2 am to 2.30 am on the intervening night of April 20 and 21, the accused, who lives in the same locality, allegedly scaled the farmhouse wall with his face covered, tied the hands and feet of the complainant and her daughter, and sexually assaulted the woman under threat,” the officer told PTI.

The victim alleged that Dharminder, a daily wage labourer, jumped the wall of the farmhouse and fled after the assault.

The accused has been booked under various sections related to charges of rape and house trespass, among other crimes.

Earlier this month, a British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur. One of the accused had befriended the victim on the social media platform, Instagram.

She was allegedly first molested by a housekeeping staff member in the hotel's lift, a senior official said. Later, she was allegedly raped in a hotel room by the man she knew from previous social media interactions.

In a separate incident, an 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Delhi's Sadar Bazar.

The incident came to light when the girl's mother reported the crime to the Sadar Bazar police station late on March 8, stating that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

The accused, a vegetable vendor, was arrested on the same day after locals identified him and handed him over to the authorities.