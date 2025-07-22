Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi woman raped by local man in Dharamshala hotel; accused in custody

ANI |
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 10:11 pm IST

Kangra ASP Bir Bahadur reportedly said the victim's medical examination has been conducted and that further probe into the case is underway.

A woman from Delhi was allegedly raped by a man in a hotel in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, police said on Tuesday.

The woman filed a complaint at the McLeodganj Police Station, prompting an investigation by local authorities.(PTI file photo)
The woman filed a complaint at the McLeodganj Police Station, prompting an investigation by local authorities.(PTI file photo)

According to officials, the woman had travelled from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh with two friends. She later filed a complaint at the McLeodganj Police Station, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

Kangra Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bir Bahadur told ANI, "A woman registered a complaint at McLeodganj police station two days ago. She had come from Delhi to travel with two of her friends. In Jawalamukhi, she met a local man, who is known to one of her companions. After reaching Dharamshala, they stayed at a hotel. While the others went out, she stayed back, and during that time, the local man allegedly raped her."

ASP Bahadur said that the accused has been taken into custody. "The accused has been taken into custody and is currently in three-day police remand. The victim has been medically examined. Further investigation is underway..." he added.

More details are awaited.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi woman raped by local man in Dharamshala hotel; accused in custody
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On