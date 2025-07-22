Delhi woman raped by local man in Dharamshala hotel; accused in custody

A woman from Delhi was allegedly raped by a man in a hotel in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, police said on Tuesday. The woman filed a complaint at the McLeodganj Police Station, prompting an investigation by local authorities.(PTI file photo)

According to officials, the woman had travelled from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh with two friends. She later filed a complaint at the McLeodganj Police Station, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

Kangra Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bir Bahadur told ANI, "A woman registered a complaint at McLeodganj police station two days ago. She had come from Delhi to travel with two of her friends. In Jawalamukhi, she met a local man, who is known to one of her companions. After reaching Dharamshala, they stayed at a hotel. While the others went out, she stayed back, and during that time, the local man allegedly raped her."

ASP Bahadur said that the accused has been taken into custody. "The accused has been taken into custody and is currently in three-day police remand. The victim has been medically examined. Further investigation is underway..." he added.

More details are awaited.