The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the deputy police commissioner of the cybercrime cell over climate activist Disha Ravi's arrest, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The commission has asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the first information of report (FIR), reasons for allegedly not producing Ravi before a local court for transit remand and detailed action taken report, the agency added.

Delhi Police commissioner SN Srivastava, whose force is under a firestorm of criticism from opposition leaders and other activists, had said earlier in the day that all procedures were followed in Ravi’s arrest for her alleged involvement in preparing a toolkit that details support for farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.

"As far as Disha's arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures. The law does not differentiate between a 22-year-old and a 50-year-old. She was produced before a court which sent her to five-day police custody,” Srivastava told reporters.

He argued that it is incorrect to say that there were lapses in the arrest. The Delhi Police commissioner said that investigation into the ‘toolkit' document case is underway.

"I cannot divulge the details of the case as its investigation is premature. As things will be clear everyone will be notified." Srivastava said.

A Delhi court on Sunday had remanded Disha to five days of police custody following her arrest from Bengaluru in connection with allegedly spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest. She was arrested last week. Delhi Police have said that Ravi is a key conspirator in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the online document and spreading it further.

Several political leaders have slammed the Delhi Police for Ravi’s arrest and said it was "unwarranted harassment, unfortunate and shocking".

Congress leader P Chidambaram had said, "The Indian state must be standing on very shaky foundations if Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old student of Mount Carmel College and a climate activist, has become a threat to the nation."

