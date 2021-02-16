Delhi women's panel sends notice to police over Disha Ravi’s arrest
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the deputy police commissioner of the cybercrime cell over climate activist Disha Ravi's arrest, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The commission has asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the first information of report (FIR), reasons for allegedly not producing Ravi before a local court for transit remand and detailed action taken report, the agency added.
Delhi Police commissioner SN Srivastava, whose force is under a firestorm of criticism from opposition leaders and other activists, had said earlier in the day that all procedures were followed in Ravi’s arrest for her alleged involvement in preparing a toolkit that details support for farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.
"As far as Disha's arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures. The law does not differentiate between a 22-year-old and a 50-year-old. She was produced before a court which sent her to five-day police custody,” Srivastava told reporters.
Also read | Delhi Police ask Zoom to share details of farm stir ‘toolkit’ meeting
He argued that it is incorrect to say that there were lapses in the arrest. The Delhi Police commissioner said that investigation into the ‘toolkit' document case is underway.
"I cannot divulge the details of the case as its investigation is premature. As things will be clear everyone will be notified." Srivastava said.
A Delhi court on Sunday had remanded Disha to five days of police custody following her arrest from Bengaluru in connection with allegedly spreading a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest. She was arrested last week. Delhi Police have said that Ravi is a key conspirator in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the online document and spreading it further.
Also read | Toolkit case: Bail pleas of Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk in Bombay HC today
Several political leaders have slammed the Delhi Police for Ravi’s arrest and said it was "unwarranted harassment, unfortunate and shocking".
Congress leader P Chidambaram had said, "The Indian state must be standing on very shaky foundations if Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old student of Mount Carmel College and a climate activist, has become a threat to the nation."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt liberalises India’s geospatial sector. Here’s why
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday that the new move will help bolster Indian start-ups, private and public sectors, and research institutes. He hashtagged one such tweet as Freedom2mapIndia, which is exactly what the new policy has the potential to usher in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MLA in Bengal’s Malda accuses ex-minister, youth leader of vandalism
- Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, TMC MLA from Englishbazar said 100 men armed with iron rods barged into his home and vandalised his office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Kerala, Maharashtra remain cause of concern, says health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi meets COP26 President, discuss India-UK cooperation on climate change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Indians en route to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait stranded in UAE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai Muslim businessman donates ₹1 lakh for Ayodhya Ram Temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Pictures: Army shares pictures of PLA’s disengagement process
- The Army shared pictures of tanks and convoys of light armored vehicles moving with soldiers and equipment towards the rear areas as part of the disengagement process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits actor Mithun Chakraborty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 21.5% fall in 2020, Indian ad spends to rise 23% in 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi women's panel sends notice to police over Disha Ravi’s arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 killed, several missing: What do we know so far about the accident in Sidhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for MP’s Sidhi accident victims’ kin
- A bus carrying more than 60 passengers fell into a canal in Sidhi district on Tuesday morning. Forty people were reportedly killed in the accident and many have been reported missing. The bus was headed to Satna from Sidhi and was said to be carrying local villagers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: India tries to dispel misgivings among British lawmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India's national recovery rate improves to 97.32%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home minister Amit Shah expresses condolences over bus accident in MP's Sidhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox