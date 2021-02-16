While India was making PPE kits, some were busy making 'toolkit': Minister

IND USA
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was accused of being caught on tape conspiring with rebel Congress legislators to bring down the Gehlot government.(ANI)
india news

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said while India was making PPE kits for the world, some people were busy "making tool kit against Indians".

His remarks came after Delhi Police arrested activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru and alleged that she was involved in creating and sharing with climate activist Greta Thunberg the protest "toolkit" backing the farmers’ agitation with the aim of “tarnishing the image of India” and collaborated with pro-Khalistan elements.

"While India was making PPE KIT for the World, These ppl were making TOOL KIT against Indians. Shame!" Shekhawat tweeted.

In another tweet, the Union Jal Shakti minister took a swipe at those who cited Ravi's age to question the police action against her.

"If age is the criteria then Param Veer Chakra Second Lt Arun Khetarpal, martyred at 21 is who I am proud of. Not some #toolkit propagandists!" Shekhawat said.

Non-bailable warrants have also been issued against lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu, who are absconding.

On January 11, 15 days ahead of the Republic Day violence in the national capital, the two attended a Zoom meeting organised by pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Prem Nath at a press conference earlier in the day.

The meeting decided the modalities to create the toolkit titled "Global Farmer Strike" and "Global Day of Action, 26 January", Nath said.

